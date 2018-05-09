Three dogs and a cat were left to starve to death inside an Anoka County home that had "garbage everywhere" and a "strong odor of rotting carcass," according to charges against the woman who lives there.

Kuarin M. Lind, 33, of Ramsey, was charged this week in District Court with felony cruelty to animals and a related misdemeanor count. Lind was jailed for three days and released on her own recognizance. A message was left with her seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the charges:

A call to police sent officers to the home in the 16000 block of Andrie Street NW., where they found several food delivery boxes on the front step containing spoiled food. Knocks on the door and ringing the bell drew no response.

"Officers could see through the window that the house was a mess with garbage everywhere," the criminal complaint read.

The officers opened an unlocked back patio door, and "once the door was open, a strong odor of a rotting carcass emitted" that led them to suspect a person was dead inside, the charging document continued.

Upon entry, the officers located a dog still alive in a bedroom and called the phone number on its collar. Lind answered and acknowledged being a hoarder.

She said she lost her garbage and gas services because she couldn't afford the bills. She also said she's been without heat and running water since winter.

Lind said she knew about two dogs and a cat dying in the home as well as a puppy she bought in October that she kept in a locked room. She said the puppy died three weeks later.

"She admitted that she did not let it out because she ... did not want it to roam," the charges read. "At some point, she no longer want to enter the room because of the smell."

She admitted that she kept the other dead animals in locked rooms as well.