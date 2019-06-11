A woman who shot and critically wounded her boyfriend in a Roseville strip mall said the conflict began when they were arguing about where to go to eat, according a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Tametria S. Gillespie, 40, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting near the Noble Laundromat at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue. Gillespie appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and remains jailed.

The man, 41 years old and from Minneapolis, remained in Regions Hospital in critical condition, the charging document read. He suffered wounds to lungs, torso and one arm. Authorities have yet to release his identity.

Police officers who arrived on the scene recovered from Gillespie a government-issued permit to carry a firearm. She told police that she was acting in self-defense.

After the shooting, she placed the gun on the back of a car and waited for officers to arrive, according to emergency dispatch audio.

According to the complaint:

Gillespie said she was driving when the two began arguing about where to eat. She said her boyfriend hit her several times in the face as she drove and threatened to kill her.

Video surveillance showed the man walking on Larpenteur and approaching the strip mall on Rice, where Gillespie pulled her car into his path.

Gillespie got out of the car and hit her boyfriend three times, sending him to the ground.

"Don't put your hands on me!" the complaint read, quoting a witness account to police. The witness then heard a gunshot and saw the man fall to the ground.

Immediately after the gunfire, the man said, "You shot me," a witness reported to the dispatch audio.