A 20-year-old woman was playing with a gun soon after her birthday party when she shot and killed a fellow partygoer in a St. Paul home, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Markeia F. Carlvin of Crystal was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree manslaughter, specifically being culpably negligent and creating an unreasonable risk in the shooting on Aug. 19 of 20-year-old Randy M. Davis Jr. in a home in the 1000 block of Sims Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Carlvin was booked into jail soon after the shooting, released and is now charged by warrant. Messages were left Tuesday seeking her response to the allegations. According to police and the complaint:

A woman called 911 and pleaded for an ambulance to be sent to the address. Dispatchers received a second call about a shooting at the house, and a woman was heard screaming in the background.

A woman attending the party said Carlvin had rented the home through Airbnb for the celebration, which ended about 3 a.m. The woman said Davis had two handguns in the house. Davis, Carlvin and the woman “had been taking pictures and playing with the guns,” the complaint read.

Carlvin picked up one of the guns, “racked it, pointed it at [Davis] and shot one time,” hitting him in the chest, the complaint continued. Paramedics took Davis from a bedroom to Regions Hospital, where he died during surgery.

The woman described the shooting as an accident. Carlvin ran out the door. Police located her at her home in Crystal and arrested her.