A man walking with his girlfriend in downtown Minneapolis’ theater district Saturday night was pistol-whipped and fatally shot in the torso after an altercation with a man in a passing vehicle, according to a murder charge filed Tuesday.

Varnell David Allen, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of 21-year-old Enzo Herrera Garcia, of Apple Valley, at the intersection of S. 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

According to criminal complaint:

Police were called to the area at 10:20 p.m. and found Garcia, with his girlfriend tending to him, bleeding from his head and mouth, and with a gunshot wound to his torso. A live round and discharged bullet casing were found nearby.

Garcia was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Witnesses told police that two men who left in a silver vehicle were responsible and provided a license plate number. The incident was also caught on a city camera and recorded by a passerby on a cellphone.

The videos showed the couple walking when the vehicle pulled over at the intersection and two men got out. Allen, holding a handgun, began fighting with Garcia and pistol-whipped him and continued fighting before he dropped the gun, picked it up and shot Garcia. Allen and the other man then got back in the car and drove away.

Garcia’s girlfriend told police they were walking when Allen and the other man yelled something and Garcia yelled back before the altercation occurred. It is unclear whether the two men knew one another.

Police tracked the vehicle to Allen’s south Minneapolis address, where they saw it parked outside. They kept watch until Allen came out of the home, got into the vehicle and drove away. They stopped the vehicle and arrested Allen.

In an interview with police, Allen said he was downtown with his vehicle but initially denied involvement in the shooting. When investigators told him his vehicle was on camera, he said someone else was using it. Pressed further, Allen admitted he and his cousin got into an altercation with Garcia and his girlfriend when he got out, pistol-whipped Garcia and shot him. After they fled, he discarded the handgun.

Allen is jailed in lieu of $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday. Garcia’s death was the city’s 32nd homicide this year.