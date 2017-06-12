The police chief of one of Minnesota's most famous towns and two other men were snared in a sting that caught them trying to buy sex with minors, according to charges filed Monday.

Michael R. Zeug, 45, of Walnut Grove, was charged Monday in Redwood County District Court with attempting to hire a minor for sex, a felony. Zeug was arrested Friday, and he remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Through Operation Guardian Angel, conducted by a regional drug task force and a human trafficking task force out of Washington County, law enforcement officers posted online ads on backpage.com and craigslist.org "to identify those individuals who want to solicit minors for sex," said Redwood County Attorney Steven S. Collins.

The news release announcing the charges did not disclose Zeug being Walnut Grove's top law enforcement officer. The town's website as of Monday afternoon listed many department heads but not one for the Police Department. Mayor Greg Hansen was not immediately available to comment, and Council Member Leonard McLaughlin refused to say who is chief.

Collins said Zeug sought to buy sex from someone he believed was a 17-year-old girl, but was someone working undercover. Also similarly charged were Scott G. Berglund, 41, of Montevideo; and Javier B. Turrubiartes, 40, of Renville.

Walnut Grove is a town of barely 800 in southwestern Minnesota, whose long-running fame around the nation and the world centers on the "Little House on the Prairie" books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The beloved series gave a fictionalized account of her life as a girl on the Midwest frontier during the mid-19th century and provided the story line for a popular television series in the 1970s and 1980s. One of those books, "On the Banks of Plum Creek," is set in Walnut Grove.