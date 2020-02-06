A 39-year-old Robbinsdale man with a long criminal history is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a charge that he scaled a fence on North Memorial Health Hospital property and shut off oxygen to the entire hospital, creating a situation that an on-site engineer feared could have turned deadly for multiple patients.

Larry D. Raduenz Jr. was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree property damage in connection with the incident on Dec. 27 at the hospital in Robbinsdale. Raduenz remains held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Raduenz has also been charged in Stearns County on suspicion of tampering with Xcel Energy meters 250 times. He was sentenced in September to 90 days jail on one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree damage to property, but was required to only serve 18 days and put on probation for year.

According to the felony criminal complaint and other court documents involving the hospital vandalism:

Raduenz entered the hospital atrium at 6:16 a.m. and unplugged a television that was showing his face. Surveillance video showed him 5 minutes later approaching a fenced area near the oxygen tanks.

He climbed the fence, broke metal clasps and zip ties, and shut off the oxygen.

Larry Raduenz

Hospital engineers quickly detected a pressure drop in the hospital’s oxygen levels, spotted the vandalism and restored service.

One engineer said “they were happy to find the problem fast,” the complaint read.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case: Raduenz scaled a fence at the hospital on Dec. 27 and shut off oxygen to the entire hospital, causing a situation that could have been deadly under different circumstances. “It was noted by hospital [engineers] that had the incident occurred at a time when the hospital did not have 4 engineers on that the act could have resulted in serious harm or death to patients,” the affidavit said.

Raduenz was seen at other times in the hospital the previous month unplugging computers and televisions.

He was arrested Wednesday morning at a homeless shelter in St. Paul. He acknowledged being angry at the hospital for some unspecified reason and added that he may have tampered with the oxygen tanks.

Court records in Minnesota show a long criminal history for Raduenz stretching back to when he was 19 and convicted in Hennepin County of fleeing police. He also has been convicted twice for drunken driving, and also for criminal damage to property, domestic assault, drug possession, disorderly conduct and theft.