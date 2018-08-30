A disorderly conduct charge has been dropped against a Minneapolis woman who was involved in an incident with Metro Transit police officers earlier this month.

A bystander recorded Kenya Chandler, 38, being handcuffed and pushed to the ground by Metro Transit police Sgt. Tim Lawrence at a downtown Minneapolis bus stop Aug. 21. The video was widely circulated on social media.

Metro Transit police said Chandler had argued with a bus driver, calling the driver a “profane, derogatory comment.” The driver then called police.

The video prompted a one-day boycott Tuesday of Metro Transit buses and trains that was organized by Black Lives Matter Twin Cities. Also on Tuesday, a group of activists angry at Metro Transit’s alleged “ongoing harassment and abuse of people of color” briefly shut down Green and Blue Line light rail trains in downtown Minneapolis.

Black Lives Matter is calling for the officers involved to be fired immediately.

The Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office dismissed the misdemeanor charge against Chandler on Tuesday, according to court records. Metro Transit did not respond to a request for comment.