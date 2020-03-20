A man accused of a high-speed hit-and-run crash that injured an Edina High School student as she boarded her bus struck the teenager because wanted to show others that he had the makings of a killer, according to authorities.

Carlton D. Troutman, 26, of Flint, Mich., remains jailed Friday in his home state and charged in Hennepin County with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident on the morning of Jan. 23 on France Avenue at the intersection with Halifax Avenue.

The bus had its arm out and lights flashing when it stopped on its route. Troutman, with two passengers, raced onto the right shoulder at more than 60 miles per hour and struck the Edina senior Kyla Avant as she and others lined up to board, according to the criminal complaint.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital and released with no major injuries.

One of the men in the car told police he awoke and saw Troutman driving 60 miles per hour toward the stopped bus. Despite the passengers screaming for him to stop, Troutman “sped up and pointed the vehicle at the children,” the complaint read.

Troutman targeted the students, the man continued to tell police, “to show that he had the capacity to kill someone,” the complaint continued.

“ ‘Anyone can get it: kids, mothers, babies,’ ” the man quoted Troutman as saying.

The other passenger gave police a similar account, saying Troutman was “angry and driving erratically,” according to the charging document. He said Troutman was “coldblooded” when he swerved to the right, accelerated and hit the teenager.

Police found the car in Mankato several days afterward, and Troutman was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy on Saturday in Grand Ledge, Mich., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Minnesota has filed a warrant for his return from an Eaton County jail cell southwest of Lansing.

Troutman was released from a Michigan prison just two months before the crash after serving 4½ years for home invasion burglary.

According to the complaint:

Avant landed on the car’s hood and hit the ground roughly 50 feet from where she was struck, and Troutman kept driving.

Police located the car’s owner and learned that he filed a what turned out to be a false report with police in Minneapolis, alleging it was stolen from the 5000 block of Ewing Avenue S., a few blocks from where the crash occurred.

But before Edina police could locate the car, Minneapolis police found it in Edina — were unaware of its connection to the crash — and gave the owner a ride to that spot so he could retrieve it.

Five days later, the car was recovered in Mankato and had damage consistent with hitting the student.