A 56-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally stabbing his wife in her Bloomington home.

John M. Lawler, was charged in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the stabbing Sunday night of Darla M. King, 47. Lawler remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday.

According to prosecutors:

Officers were called to the home and located King dead on the kitchen floor. She was stabbed four times, including once in the left breast. She also had defensive wounds to her hands and injuries to her face.

Lawler and King’s 23-year-old son, Brandyn Sventek, were also in the kitchen when police arrived.

Earlier that evening, Lawler brought King home from work. King told her son that she was not getting along with Lawler that day.

About 11 p.m., Sventek heard Lawler and King shouting at each other. The son went into the kitchen, saw his mother on the floor bleeding, and he hit Lawler twice before calling 911.

Sventek asked Lawler what happened and received no response, but the son said he saw Lawler’s “face drained of color,” the criminal complaint read.

Lawler’s criminal history includes domestic incidents from 2015 and 2018, the complaint noted.