KABUL, Afghanistan — Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan have entered into a second day following violence and chaos that caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling.
Independent Elections Commission Chairman Abdul Badi Sayat says over 3 million people out of 8.8 registered voters cast their ballots on Saturday. The biggest turnout was in Kabul and the lowest in southern Uruzgan province.
Polling on Sunday continues in 401 voting centers, including 45 in Kabul.
Twenty-seven civilians and 11 Afghan security forces were killed and more than 100 others wounded in nearly 200 attacks on election day across the country.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Coal mine accident in eastern China leaves 22 trapped
Twenty-two people are trapped in a coal mine in China after a rock burst destroyed part of a mining tunnel, officials said Sunday.
World
China says top Macau official plunges to death in fall
China says its head representative to Macau has died after a fall from his residential building.
World
Philippine police: Gunmen kill 9 people who occupied farm
Gunmen killed nine members of a farmers' group who occupied part of a privately owned sugarcane plantation in a central Philippine province, police said Sunday.
World
Chaotic, bloody Afghan parliamentary elections enter 2nd day
Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan have entered into a second day following violence and chaos that caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling.
World
Migrant caravan re-forms in Mexico, members vow to reach US
Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the border, about 2,000 Central American migrants swam or rafted across a river separating that country from Guatemala, re-formed their mass caravan in Mexico and vowed to resume their journey toward the United States.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.