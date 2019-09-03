The Jordan Brewers beat the Hutchinson Huskies 4-2 to win the Class C State Amateur baseball tournament Monday in Delano. In the Class B state tournament at Maple Lake, Chanhassen defeated Dundas twice, 8-1 and 9-2, to capture its second consecutive title.

It was also the second time that Chanhassen had to fight back through the loser's bracket to win the title.

“It’s definitely not the easiest way to do it,” said shortstop Brandon Arnold.

In the Class C final, Hutchinson took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. But Jordan tied the game in the fourth and scored three runs in the fifth. Garrett Anderson pitched a complete game, giving up nine hits and walking one.

It was the fourth state title for Jordan, but the first one for the Brewers since they took the Class B championship in 2004.

