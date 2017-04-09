Changes will be evident starting Monday for people parking at Terminal 1-Lindbergh at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

First, airport officials announced, the general and short-term parking areas are being renamed. General parking will be renamed “daily” parking, and short-term parking renamed “hourly.”

Also, the entrances for both are being consolidated into one plaza.

MSP explained that the name changes “better reflect the parking options available to customers.”

Hourly parking will be in the Gold Ramp on Level 3 and will become part of the terminal’s daily parking inventory. Signs will direct drivers to the new hourly spots in the Gold Ramp, and parking there will be limited to 4 hours or less.

Other than the Gold Ramp, all spaces will be designated “daily” parking for customers with longer-term parking needs.

The new Terminal 1 entry plaza will have seven lanes. For over-sized vehicles, the current entrance and signage remains unchanged.

“The changes at Terminal 1 will streamline the parking experience for travelers and simplify the entrance to the ramps,” said Atif Saeed, the Metropolitan Airport Commission’s assistant director for landside operations. “Soon we will also start construction on a new 5,000-parking space ramp at Terminal 1, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to improve people’s airport parking experience.”

All other parking at MSP is unaffected.