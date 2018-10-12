TOWNER, N.D. — A Minnesota man charged with attacking a priest in North Dakota is scheduled to change his not guilty plea.
Forty-three-year-old Chad Legare, of Alexandria, Minnesota, is accused of assaulting the Rev. Robert Wapenski Jan. 30 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Anamoose, in a dispute involving a woman.
Legare earlier pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault and burglary. Court documents show that a trial scheduled for Nov. 13-16 in state district court in Towner has been canceled, and a change-of-plea hearing has been set for Nov. 13.
