Chance the Rapper is pushing off his Oct. 29 Xcel Energy Center show -- and nearly all his Big Day Tour -- until 2020, and the reason he gave is way more respectable than the usual “production delays” or “unforeseen scheduling” excuses given by other rap and pop stars: He simply wants to spend time with his newly expanded young family.

“I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli,” the Chicago rapper said in a statement sent out along with the tour news. This follows word of Marli’s arrival just this past Friday, while her big sister Kensli is now 3.

While makeup gigs have already been set in most other cities – starting with San Diego on Jan. 15 -- St. Paul is one of seven towns to still have its date in scheduling limbo. Fans are being told to sit tight; their current tickets will be honored at the makeup date. Or refunds are being given, too.

Only one of his previously announced dates is going on as planned: His hometown show at the United Center in Chicago is still set for Sept. 28.

Here’s the full statement sent out by Chance:

“I thought it over for the past week and I've decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you'll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW."