Champlin Park article
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Jose Berrios looks to shake 'day slump' as Twins face Pirates
The teams finish their two-game series with a matinee at Target Field.
Gophers
Can Washington lead Pac-12 rebound?
The Pac-12 is banking on a strong Washington team, some new coaches and a couple of Heisman Trophy contenders to provide the conference a bounce…
Sports
Jaguars' Ramsey rips a ton of NFL QBs (but praises Kirk Cousins)
Ramsey runs through — and runs down — pretty much every NFL quarterback. But he calls the Vikings' Cousins a "winner" and praises his play-action ability.
Golf
Crazy golf: Ben Greve eliminated in a 24-man playoff at U.S. Amateur
Lindsay Whalen isn't the only one in her family in a sports drama right now. Ben Greve, a former Gophers golfer, is among 24 men in a playoff for the final spot in the nation's top amateur tournament. You can watch it live this morning.
MN United
Goalkeeper Subasic retires from Croatia's national team
Danijel Subasic says he is retiring from international soccer, becoming the third Croatian player that reached the World Cup final to leave the national team.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.