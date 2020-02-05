The Champlin man who is charged with crashing into a north Minneapolis bus shelter last summer, injuring six men, is expected to plead guilty Wednesday morning to the crime.

George R. Jensen, 83, was charged last year in Hennepin County District Court with five counts of criminal vehicular operation in the July 9 incident that left three men in critical condition and three others injured.

The case has drawn public scrutiny from black activists who accused Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman of giving Jensen preferential treatment because he is white and his victims, who suffered traumatic injuries, are black.

Jensen's previous court hearings have been closely watched by several community activists.

Activists Spike Moss and Tyrone Terrill attended an August news conference where Freeman announced the charges, and asked why Jensen wasn't charged with a hate crime or attempted murder.

"We don't know why he did it," Freeman said at the time. "We don't know what happened."

George Jensen arrived to Hennepin County District Court Wednesday.

"He got nine people trapped under the truck, he's already proven he's a danger," Moss said at the time.

Jensen's attorney, Mark Kelly, said last September that the crash was an accident and that Jensen was headed to the farmers market at the time.

"Mr. Jensen and his family have been praying for a full and speedy recovery for all affected," Kelly said last year.

According to the criminal complaint: On July 9, Jensen was seen talking to three women in front of the bus stop. One of the women told police that she knew Jensen as "Howard," and that he had been coming by over the course of three years, giving women $10 in exchange for their phone numbers.

Freeman has declined to say whether he believed Jensen was looking for a prostitute. The charges said that one witness told police Jensen was "circling the area trying to find a woman to pick up," and that the women turned him down.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Jensen driving his van away from the women and then sideswiping a Metro Transit bus as he traveled south on Lyndale Avenue.

He backed up and hit the bus again, but never stopped to check the damage or talk to the bus driver.

Jensen then pulled into the intersection "in order to give himself a view of the bus shelter on Broadway," the charges said. He "very slowly" turned onto Broadway Avenue.

"The video captures Defendant tapping his brakes at least four times for no apparent reason as he drifted between lanes," the complaint said, adding that there were no pedestrians or vehicles near him to explain activating the brake lights.

Jensen then veered onto the curb and accelerated "slowly," striking a bench, news stand and a bike rack before crashing into the bus shelter.

"At no point once he was up on the curb, did Defendant activate his brakes even though he had activated the brakes seconds before," the complaint said.

Jensen's actions, Moss said at Freeman's news conference, indicate that he meant to harm his victims.

Three men were pinned under the shelter debris and a fourth was pinned under the passenger side of the van.

Three men were taken in critical condition to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Two others were transported to HCMC with noncritical injuries.

One man was treated at the scene and released.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said one man suffered several pelvic fractures and "significant" blood loss; another suffered rib fractures, a lacerated spleen and broke both legs, among other injuries; a third suffered a traumatic brain injury and several broken ribs; a fourth suffered a fractured spine; and a fifth suffered several rib fractures.

Jensen gave conflicting statements to authorities, according to the charges.

"He did acknowledge that he has been to that area several times before and talks to one woman in particular, sometimes giving her money just to help her out," said a news release last year from Freeman's office. "He said he hit the gas accidentally instead of the brake, but could not explain why he needed to hit the brake or why he was on the sidewalk."

