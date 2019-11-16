SAO PAULO — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was fastest in final practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Hamilton was 0.026 seconds quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen at Interlagos.
The Ferraris failed to maintain the domination they showed on Friday, with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel third and fourth fastest, respectively.
Leclerc was 0.291 seconds slower than Hamilton, and Vettel 0.344 seconds.
Qualifying takes place later in Sao Paulo with rain possible.
The Brazilian GP on Sunday is the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton secured the season title, his sixth, in the previous race in the U.S.
