Saxophone phenom

English saxophonist Jess Gillam is just 20 and already has an exclusive recording contract with Decca Classics. She’s guest soloist at this week’s Minnesota Orchestra New Year’s concerts, featuring selections from her debut album, “Rise.” Osmo Vänskä leads a festive program including works by Britten, Rautavaara and Peter Maxwell Davies, with Kevin Kling narrating. On New Year’s Eve, Champagne and live jazz will be offered in the lobby afterward. On New Year’s Day the program is repeated, minus the after-party. (8:30 p.m. Tue., 2 p.m. Wed., Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$155.75, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

A Bach influencer

Seventeenth-century Italian composer Girolamo Frescobaldi was an important influence on Bach, yet his music is not widely appreciated today. Early music ensemble Consortium Carissimi puts Frescobaldi’s organ music in the spotlight in an Epiphany collaboration with MPR’s Michael Barone and the Twin Cities Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Vocal music by de Victoria and Carissimi will also feature in a program led by guest director Donald Livingston, and showcasing the Noack organ at the St. Paul Seminary. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.; Chapel of St. Mary, St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul; $10-$25, consortiumcarissimi.org)

Start the year right

The Bakken Trio starts 2020 with a typically intelligent program of music combining Martinů’s Duo No. 2 for Violin and Cello, Lera Auerbach’s Piano Trio No. 2, and Schumann’s effervescent Piano Quartet. Violinist Stephanie Arado leads an ensemble of players including guest pianist Hanna HyunJung Kim. (4 p.m. Sun., MacPhail Center for Music, Mpls.; $25, 612-584-1967 or bakkentrio.org)

Music at Keg and Case

The Minnesota Orchestra’s “Pint of Music” initiative takes its musicians into the taprooms of the metropolis, inviting audiences to quench their thirst while savoring a 45-minute micro-recital. Music for a wind and brass quintet is served up in the latest concert of the series at Clutch Brewing, on the grounds of St. Paul’s old Schmidt Brewery. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul; free, minnesotaorchestra.org)

Boychoir’s weekend

The Minnesota Boychoir’s membership extends from age 7 through high school and alumnus status, and all four ensembles from the organization will sing at its annual Winter Concerts, including the 50-voice flagship choir. Artistic director Mark Johnson leads a program packed with seasonal favorites. (1 & 3:30 p.m. Sun., Landmark Center, St. Paul; free, boychoir.org)

TERRY BLAIN