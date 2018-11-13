MINNEAPOLIS — A political newcomer has unseated longtime Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek.

The Hennepin County Canvassing Board on Tuesday certified Dave "Hutch" Hutchinson's narrow win over Stanek in last week's election. The Star Tribune reports the board found no errors in the vote totals.

Stanek says he has conceded to Hutchinson, and that a transition is underway.

Hutchinson was a Metro Transit sergeant who ran a grassroots campaign. Hutchinson has pledged "a more progressive, open, inclusive" department.

According to unofficial returns reported last week, Hutchinson beat Stanek by 2,340 out of nearly 530,000 ballots. That's a margin of 0.44 percent.

Stanek is a former legislator and Minneapolis police officer who served as Hennepin County sheriff for 12 years.