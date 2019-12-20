A challenge to a Minnesota GOP primary ballot that lists only President Donald Trump could jeopardize early voting in the state, according to court briefs filed by office of Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Simon's warning comes as the Minnesota Supreme Court prepares to hear a petition on January 9 challenging state election laws that allow party chairs to determine the makeup of taxpayer funded primary ballots. The ballot submitted by the Minnesota Republican Party for the March 3 Super Tuesday presidential primary excludes all GOP candidates but Trump.

In court papers filed Wednesday seeking an expedited hearing, Simon's office and the state Attorney General argued that election officials cannot prepare ballots for the start of early voting on January 17 unless the ballot question is settled "within the first few days of January."

"It is highly likely that the volume of ballots to be programmed, printed and shipped would make it impossible for a number of counties to commence absentee balloting by January 17," Simon legal adviser Bibi Black wrote in an affidavit.

The Supreme Court denied Simon's request on Thursday, leaving the question of ballot preparedness in limbo.

The case arises from a petition filed last week by GOP candidate Roque De La Fuente and James Martin, a Minnesota voter, challenging how major parties assemble their presidential primary ballots.

The GOP ballot in Minnesota originally included Trump only, though party officials have since said they will allow write-in candidates. Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan has defended the move, arguing that her job as party leader is to help re-elect the president next year.

The DFL submitted a list of 15 candidates who are still actively campaigning for the 2020 Democratic nomination, agreed to the Democratic National Committee's delegate selection rules, and submitted letters of interest. The Democratic field has had as many as 28 candidates, although 13 have dropped out.

Still, the petion filed by De La Fuente and Martin argues that both parties left out potentially viable candidate choices.

"This is a very stupid system and it is unconstitutional because political party chairs shouldn't be in control of who is on the presidential primary ballot," said Erick Kaardal, a Minneapolis attorney representing De La Fuente and Martin.

