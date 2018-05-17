NEW YORK — Michael Chabon, Louise Erdrich and Ann Patchett are among the contributors to an anthology commemorating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that the book is currently untitled and will be published in 2020, 100 years after the ACLU's founding. Chabon and his wife and fellow author, Ayelet Waldman, are serving as co-editors. Writers will be contributing essays on major court cases, whether Lauren Groff on the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade or Salman Rushdie on the Pentagon Papers ruling, New York Times Co. v. United States.

The book's editors and literary agents are contributing proceeds to the ACLU.