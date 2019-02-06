MINNEAPOLIS _ Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.8 million.
The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $200.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Ceridian said it expects revenue in the range of $203 million to $205 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $815 million.
Ceridian shares have climbed 33 percent since the beginning of the year.
