MINNEAPOLIS _ Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $4.4 million.
The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $179.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in December, Ceridian said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $197 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $741 million to $743 million.
