Archie Black, SPS Commerce Inc. president, CEO

Total compensation: $8,107,154 for the year ended Dec. 31

Salary: $495,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $890,000

Other compensation: $8,250

Exercised stock options: $4,014,277

Value realized on vesting shares: $2,699,627

New stock options: 32,334

Median employee pay: $ 73,759

CEO pay ratio: 61:1

Total 2018 shareholder return: 69.5 percent

Note: Black and other executives at Minneapolis-based SPS Commerce earned the maximum annual cash incentive award for the year as the provider of cloud-based supply chain management systems for retailers exceed the maximum revenue and earnings targets for the year.

In 2018 SPS had revenue of $248.2 million, up 13 percent and their adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $51.3 million, up 50 percent for the year. For executives to earn the maximum bonus, the company needed to exceed $248.15 million in revenue and at least $46.15 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Most of Black’s compensation, $6.7 million, was from previously issued long-term equity awards that he either exercised or vested during 2018.

SPS also disclosed in its proxy that directors Melvin Keating and Michael McConnell would not be standing for re-election to the board of directors and the board size will move from nine members to seven.

Keating and McConnell joined the board last year as part of a shareholder agreement with Legion Partners Holdings LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC. SPS said in a release Wednesday that the agreement with Legion Partners had expired 30 days prior to the director nomination deadline for this year.

Patrick Kennedy