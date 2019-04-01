John Wiehoff C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Chairman, president, CEO

Total compensation: $9,312,374 for the year ended Dec. 31

Salary: $1,167,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $2,427,366

Other compensation: $20,490

Value realized on vesting shares: $5,697,518

New stock options: 118,350

Median employee pay: $63,270

CEO pay ratio: 135:1

Total 2018 shareholder return: -3.6 percent

Note: Wiehoff has been one of the longest tenured CEOs at a Minnesota-based public company having been named to the top spot in May 2002.

In February as part of the company's long-term succession plan the company announced Wiehoff would retire as CEO at the company's annual meeting on May 9 but remain as executive chairman.

During Wiehoff's 17-year tenure the Eden Prairie-based third party logistics company's revenues have grown from $3.3 billion at the end of 2002 to $16.6 billion. And as the company has grown organically and through acquisitions it has added almost 11,500 jobs.

In his last full year as CEO Wiehoff realized $9.3 million in total compensation, up from $3.2 million in the previous year. He also earned his largest annual cash incentive award of $2.4 million as the company exceeded its financial target for the year.

The company filed its annual proxy last week. According to that document the company doesn't have a supplemental pension plan for executives but it does have a nonqualified deferred compensation plan in which Wiehoff had accumulated a balance of $63.2 million as of Dec. 31.

Patrick Kennedy