Richard Olson The Toro Co.

Chairman, president and CEO

Total compensation: $2,816,430 for the year ended October 31, 2017

Salary: $775,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $991,535

Other compensation: $159,528

Value realized on vesting shares: $890,367

New stock options: 119,400

Total fiscal 2017 shareholder return: 32.8 percent

Note: Olson took over CEO role at Bloomington-based Toro on Nov. 1, 2016, and assumed the chairman role on Nov. 1, 2017. He took home $2.8 million for the year ended Oct. 31, a 133 percent increase that reflects increased salary and bonus for his first full year as CEO.

Olson's base salary increased by $275,000 and his cash incentive bonus increased by more than $660,000 compared to the prior year. The increases reflect his additional responsibilities as CEO. (He started working at Toro in 1986 and worked his way up the ladder, serving as president before being appointed CEO.) Olson was both eligible for a larger bonus but he and other Toro executives earned larger bonuses than the prior fiscal year by exceeding target incentive level for earnings per share, revenue growth and average net assets.

Toro had record annual revenue of $2.5 billion and $2.41 earnings per share for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31. The company exceeding the target levels for EPS ($2.26 per share) and average net asset measure but the 4.7 percent revenue growth for the year came within the targeted range of 4.0 to 5.6 percent. All told the performance payout was 128 percent of target.

Patrick Kennedy