Brian Cornell, Target Corp.



Chairman, CEO

Total compensation: $19,153,827 for the year ended Feb. 3, 2018

Salary: $1,300,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $4,836,000

Other compensation: $263,208

Value realized on vesting shares: $12,754,619

Total 2017 shareholder return: 18.57 percent

CEO pay ratio: 408:1

Median employee pay: $20,581

Note: Target, which had low expectations going into last year, ended up performing better than expected as overall consumer spending improved. CEO Brian Cornell’s compensation for the last fiscal year of $19.2 million was much higher than the previous year’s $9.1 million. That is a reflection of a $4.8 million bonus (the previous year he received no such bonus) and that he realized more vested shares than in 2016.

The board recently changed the timing of when makes stock awards until after the fiscal year ends so they were not reflected in 2017. If those awards are considered, the CEO pay ratio would rise to 657:1. While the company’s better-than-expected performance warranted a full payout, the board decided to reduce it by 28 percent, feeling it would be premature to give a full payout since the company is still in the early stage of a multi-year plan.