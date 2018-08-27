Omar Ishrak

Medtronic PLC

Chairman, CEO

Total compensation: $19,171,266 for the year ended April 27, 2018

Salary: $1,641,583

Non-equity incentive pay: $8,109,248

Other compensation: $150,569

Exercised stock options: $4,282,090

Value realized on vesting shares: $4,987,776

New stock options: 214,363

Total fiscal 2018 shareholder return: 0.1 percent

Median compensation: $73,693

CEO pay ratio: 239

Note: During the fiscal year that ended April 27, Chairman and CEO Omar Ishrak realized $19.2 million in total compensation, a 17.3 percent increase from the total he realized the previous fiscal year, according to Medtronic's annual proxy filed late Friday.

During the most recent fiscal year Medtronic performed about the same against financial targets as it had the previous year, but Ishrak earned more in salary and bonus because of a 3 percent salary increase and related increase in his targeted annual incentive bonus. Medtronic had single-digit revenue and earnings growth last year, and earned about 93 percent of the annual incentive targets for the last fiscal year. Medtronic earned about 94 percent of the annual incentive target during the prior year.

So despite the slight underperformance against annual incentive targets, Ishrak was still able to earn about $2 million more in salary and bonus than the previous year.

The bulk of Ishrak's compensation for the year was from the value of previously issued long-term equity awards that either vested or Ishrak exercised in the previous fiscal year. In total he realized $9.3 million from those long-term equity awards, up from the $8.4 million he realized the previous year.

