Omar Ishrak

Medtronic PLC

Chairman, CEO

Total compensation: $13,899,744 for the year ended April 30, 2019

Salary: $1,690,831

Non-equity incentive pay: $6,748,488

Other compensation: $101,114

Exercised stock options: $0

Value realized on vesting shares: $5,359,311

New stock options: 305,018

CEO pay ration: 240 to 1

Median employee pay: $74,206

Total fiscal 2019 shareholder return: 13.3%

Note: Ishrak’s overall compensation was down 27% from the previous fiscal year, mainly from his decision not to exercise any of his previously issued stock options. The year before, he had exercised $4.3 million worth. It was also Ishrak’s lowest total in the previous five years.

Ishrak and other executive officers at Medtronic got 3% increases to their base salaries, but they generally earned less from their cash-based incentive goals, which include both an annual incentive and long-term performance plan targets.

Medtronic, which finished its fiscal year strong, exceeded its revenue and cash flow targets for the annual performance-based cash awards but fell shy of its earnings per share target with non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.17, 8 cents per share below target. The combined performance was enough to exceed the target for the year and earned Ishrak $3.2 million of his cash incentive pay.

Medtronic’s long-term performance plan goals cover performance over three years and its revenue growth and return on invested capital came in below target for the three period covering fiscal 2017-2019. That performance only earned executives 79% of the targeted payout percentage. Ishrak earned $3.6 million of his $4.5 million target for the three-year period.

