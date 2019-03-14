Patrick McHale Graco Inc.

President, CEO

Total compensation: $34,881,029 for the year ended Dec. 28

Salary: $816,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $1,224,000

Other compensation: $14,411

Exercised stock options: $32,826,618

New stock options: 351,830

Median employee pay: $62,260

CEO pay ratio: 103:1

Total 2018 shareholder return: -6.3 percent

Note: McHale's total realized compensation was down 26 percent from the $47.2 million he made in 2017. In both years, McHale benefited from previously issued stock options that he elected to exercise. Last year, he exercised 1.3 million shares worth $32.8 million; in 2017, he exercised 1.4 million shares worth $45.2 million.

The Minneapolis-based manufacturer of industrial equipment, had record results in 2018. Sales for the year were $1.65 billion, up 12.1 percent, and earnings per share of $1.97 were up 36 percent. That performance helped McHale earn his largest cash incentive award as the company exceeded its sales and earnings targets.

Because of the timing of Graco's fiscal year-end, this was the first time the company disclosed its CEO pay ratio, a calculation of the CEO's total pay that includes the present value of long-term equity awards granted during the year, compared to the compensation of the company's median employee. McHale's total compensation used for that calculation was $6.4 million and resulted in a CEO pay ratio of 103:1.

PATRICK KENNEDY