Douglas Baker Jr. Ecolab Inc.

Chairman, CEO

Total compensation: $26,854,335 for the year ended Dec. 31

Salary: $1,278,125

Non-equity incentive pay: $2,284,000

Other compensation: $254,004

Exercised stock options: $17,428,886

Value realized on vesting shares: $5,609,320

New stock options: 142,507

Median employee pay: $54,285

CEO pay ratio: 265:1

Total 2018 shareholder return: 11.1 percent

Note: Baker's overall compensation rose 20.2 percent in 2018, up from the $22.3 million he realized in 2017. His salary increased 3 percent. His annual cash incentive bonus increased 23 percent to $2.3 million as the St. Paul-based company achieved 119 percent of the annual financial targets for the year. In 2017, the company achieved 98 percent of the annual incentive target.

In the proxy, the maker of cleaning and sanitizing chemicals credited its 2018 success to the introduction of new products, contract wins and improved operations.

The bulk of Baker's compensation comes from previously issued options and stock awards. In 2018, he either exercised or realized the gain on stock awards worth a combined $23 million, up from $19 million in 2017.

