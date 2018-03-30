John Wiehoff C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Chairman, president and CEO
Total compensation: $3,184,507 for the year ended Dec. 1, 2017
Salary: $1,167,000
Non-equity incentive pay: $871,475
Other compensation: $28,638
Value realized on vesting shares: $1,117,394
New stock options: 167,370
Total 2017 shareholder return: 89.1 percent
CEO Pay ratio: 130:1
Median employee pay: $52,606
Note: After two years of decling overall compensation, Wiehoff took home 19.2 percent more in 2017 than in 2016 despite no salary increase and a smaller annual cash incentive bonus for the year.
C.H. Robinson didn't achieve its annual performance goal, which led to a cash incentive bonus of $871,475, down 7 percent from 2016 . Wiehoff's annual salary was the same as the previous year.
The overall compensation increased because he realized more from previously issued restricted stock that vested during the year.
Patrick Kennedy
