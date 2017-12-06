Neither Minnesota Public Radio nor its parent company, American Public Media Group, has commented publicly about their decision to cut ties with ex-”Prairie Home Companion” host Garrison Keillor over allegations of improper conduct.

But on Wednesday, according to MPR news, Jon McTaggart, CEO of American Public Media, held an off-the-record meeting with employees in which he said there were “multiple allegations” against Keillor over an extended period. Reporters from MPR did not attend the meeting, but reported on it via colleagues who were there.

A week ago, MPR said it had received just one formal complaint from one person, although it did say there were “multiple allegations.”

American Public Media spokeswoman Angie Andresen said the company did not plan to issue a statement about Wednesday’s staff meeting, said MPR news.

The report said McTaggart told employees that he alone made the decision to fire Keillor and to refrain from commenting publicly about the termination.

Management’s refusal to discuss the Keillor termination with MPR or other reporters contrasts markedly with extensive on-air reporting this week by the another public radio station. The nationally syndicated “Takeaway” program on WNYC in New York has devoted much airtime over several days to covering sexual harassment allegations against the show’s longtime former host, John Hockenberry.

Keillor has spoken via e-mail and in public appearance in the past week. He said in an e-mail to the Star Tribune last week that he put his hand on a woman’s bare back “after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled.”

Keillor said in the e-mail that he sent the woman an apology e-mail and “We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called.”

MPR has declined to offer any other version of events or make anyone available for interviews.

The MPR report Wednesday said McTaggart admitted that he and other company officials had heard criticism from MPR listeners about terminating Keillor. In an e-mail to MPR on Wednesday afternoon, Andresen said about 660 people have canceled their memberships since the Keillor news broke. The membership base is about 133,000, she said.

She said about 230 people have become members or increased their donations “because of this decision.”