NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
L Brands Inc., down $2.44 to $31.68
The retailer said it expects to only reach the low end of its first-quarter profit forecast.
CenturyLink Inc., up $1.36 to $19.40
The communications company posted a larger quarterly profit than analysts expected.
Booking Holdings Inc., down $103.57 to $2,080.02
The online booking service's second-quarter forecast disappointed Wall Street.
Cardinal Health Inc., up $1.98 to $54.74
The Wall Street Journal reported that experts think the Trump administration's plan to reduce drug prices won't have a big effect on costs.
Qualcomm Inc., up $1.80 to $54.97
The telecommunications company said it will buy back $10 billion in stock.
Armo BioSciences Inc., up $19.98 to $49.80
The cancer drug developer agreed to be bought by Eli Lilly for $50 a share, or $1.52 billion.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up 22 cents to $37.92
The media company had a better fiscal third quarter than Wall Street had forecast.
Newmont Mining Corp., up 46 cents to $40.42
Gold prices rose Thursday as the dollar slipped following weak inflation data.
