A teenager operating a snowmobile for the first time crashed and died over the weekend on a central Minnesota river, and his father trailing behind found the young man less than a minute later, authorities said Monday.

Paul W. Peterson, 18, of Motley, Minn., died early Saturday afternoon on the Crow Wing River near Cottingham Park, according to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

Peterson was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Peterson and his family were at the Valley Bar and Grill with his family, and the group was heading out to resume riding. Peterson took off on the river before the others, apparently "snagged a [partly frozen] tree with the snowmobile ski and was ejected from the machine," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

His father arrived less than a minute later and saw the crash scene, the statement continued.

"It was his first time riding a snowmobile," the statement noted.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving efforts at the scene, and he was soon declare dead.