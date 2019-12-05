ALBANY, Minn. — A central Minnesota man has died in a farm accident.
Stearns County authorities said the man was found unresponsive under an overturned gravity box grain wagon on Wednesday night.
A family member found Daniel Wielenberg, 52, of Albany under the gravity box. A skid steer loader was used to remove the box. Wielenberg was dead at the scene.
Authorities say a corn bridge crust had formed over the top of the box, and Wielenberg tried to break the bridge, causing the box to overturn.
