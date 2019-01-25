THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The chief of Central African Republic's soccer federation has appeared for the first time at the International Criminal Court following his arrest in France on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in his home country.

Prosecutors at the global court allege that Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona led a predominantly Christian militia known as the anti-Balaka for at least a year from December 2013 when its fighters targeted Muslims in bitter conflict.

According to his arrest warrant, 51-year-old Ngaissona is liable for crimes committed with other perpetrators or for aiding and abetting crimes including murder, persecution, torture, extermination and using child soldiers.

At the hearing Friday, Ngaissona confirmed his identity to judges and told them he understands the charges against him. He was not required to enter pleas.