JOHANNESBURG — The United Nations says a peace deal has been reached between the Central African Republic government and 14 armed groups after their first-ever direct dialogue aimed at ending years of conflict.
Details of the peace deal were not immediately available Saturday. The talks began Jan. 24 in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.
The agreement represents rare hope for the impoverished, landlocked nation where interreligious and intercommunal fighting has continued since 2013. Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.
"This is a great day for Central African Republic and all its people," said the AU commissioner for peace and security, Smail Chergui.
