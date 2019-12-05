Minnesota utilities regulators Thursday approved a 5.8% interim rate increase for CenterPoint Energy that will go into effect Jan. 1.

CenterPoint is Minnesota’s largest gas utility with 860,000 customers, primarily in the Twin Cities but also in a swath of central and southern Minnesota from Brainerd to Blue Earth.

In late October, Houston-based CenterPoint filed for a rate increase with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The company requested a full rate increase of $62 million or 6.8% for all of its customer classes combined — residential, commercial and industrial.

The company also asked for an interim rate increase of $52.7 million or 5.8%. The PUC typically grants interim rate increases. If the final rate increase is lower than the interim hike, CenterPoint customers will get refunds for the difference, including interest.

After public meetings and hearings the PUC will likely decide on any final rate increase in late 2020 or early 2021.

CenterPoint has said it needs the money primarily to address the rising costs of such infrastructure projects as upgrading and replacing pipelines.