MADISON, Wis. — Two years after a Wisconsin cheese captured top honors, the World Championship Cheese Contest is back for another round.
Organizers say they have a record 3,402 entries for the event that starts Tuesday in Madison. That's up 15 percent from 2016.
Fifty-five judges will sniff, taste and inspect 121 classes of dairy products, with entries from 26 nations. Winners are to be announced Thursday night.
Two years ago a smear-ripened hard cheese called Grand Cru Surchoix made by Fitchburg, Wisconsin-based Emmi Roth USA won the biennial contest. The cheese is made in Monroe, Wisconsin. The company is a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Mom, son killed when snow falls from California condo roof
A massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried a mother and her 7-year-old son just feet from the front door of their Northern California mountain condo, authorities said.
National
Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules
Setting up a likely legal fight with the Trump administration, Washington has become the first state to enact its own net-neutrality requirements after U.S. regulators repealed Obama-era rules designed to keep the internet an even playing field.
National
Tensions high, arrests made at white nationalist's visit
Protesters have clashed with police and supporters of white nationalist Richard Spencer during his visit to Michigan State University.
Variety
General Mills, Annie's Mac & Cheese tap South Dakota farm
General Mills announced a deal Tuesday to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm as the food giant works to secure enough organic ingredients to meet growing consumer demand worldwide.
Movies
Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy
A man was arrested and is accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Los Angeles police said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.