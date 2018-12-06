MADISON, Wis. — Household income in most Wisconsin counties has risen in recent years, while the percentage of residents in poverty has declined, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures that also show a digital divide between rich and poor residents.

The figures released Thursday compare data from 2013 to 2017 to the previous five-year period, which included the Great Recession, The Wisconsin State Journal reported .

Median household income increased by an average of about $3,200 in 15 of the state's 72 counties. Oneida County had the largest growth, increasing from about $47,000 to nearly $53,000.

Manitowoc County had the only drop, with income falling about $2,300.

Thirteen counties had a statistically significant change in family poverty rates, with only Richland, Manitowoc and Pepin counties seeing an increase in poverty rates. Milwaukee County had the highest poverty rate at nearly 16 percent, while St. Croix County had the lowest at 2.6 percent.

About 56 counties saw decreases in uninsured people and no counties and a significant increase in uninsured rates.

The bureau also released its American Community Survey, which studies more than 40 social, economic, housing and demographic topics.

About half of Wisconsin counties had less than 60 percent of households with smartphones, including Richland and a few other western counties. Dane County had the highest percentage of smartphone usage with 77 percent.

The survey found a connection between income and internet access, with 93 percent of Wisconsin households with income above $75,000 had broadband, compared to just 75 percent of those with incomes of $20,000 to $75,000. About half of households with income below $20,000 had broadband connections.