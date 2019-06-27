Census advocates in Minnesota expressed cautious optimism Thursday after learning the U.S. Supreme Court had knocked down an attempt to ask about citizenship in the 10-year population survey.

The ruling left open the possibility for the Trump administration to make further arguments in a lower court case. But some say the timeline is too short before Census officials must begin preparing the forms.

“While I’m disappointed that the Supreme Court did not definitively rule against the citizenship question today, this is a step in the right direction,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “The Court’s decision acknowledges that the Census Bureau failed to provide an adequate explanation for including a question on citizenship.”

Opponents have argued that including the question would reduce participation in the census, leading to a less accurate count. Billions in federal funds are at stake, as well as how seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are divided among states.

“It would drive the census and the state of Minnesota dangerously close to not having entire households included because they may have mixed citizenship statuses within those households,” Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera, executive director of Common Cause Minnesota, told reporters at the Capitol Thursday.

Representatives of the Minnesota Census Mobilization Partnership said they hope to ensure Minnesota has a complete count.

Bob Tracy of the Minnesota Council on Foundations, a leader of the partnership, said the citizenship question is merely one obstacle to doing that.

“For the last 2.5 years, we’ve dealt with rhetoric — political rhetoric and otherwise — we’ve dealt with administrative actions, intended to discourage full participation in the 2020 census,” Tracy said, citing the Trump administration’s actions around immigration in particular. “Today is a positive moment. But none of what we’ve been dealing with up to this point is going to go away.”

Tracy added that the partnership hopes to improve participation by stressing that “it’s not the government’s census, it’s our census.”

Minnesota is at risk of losing a congressional seat following this census, based on faster growth occurring in other parts of the country. Some studies have indicated that a depressed turnout might result in the state keeping its extra seat, however, due to larger immigrant populations elsewhere.

A paper this year by researchers in Texas, for example, found Minnesota keeping its seat in a variety of scenarios where undocumented immigrants, noncitizens or foreign-born people were undercounted across the country.

The 2020 census is the first that will rely primarily on online responses. Residents will not receive mailers instructing them to fill out the form until March 2020.

In the meantime, local and federal officials are busy preparing — which includes gathering an accurate list of addresses. Officials have identified 37,000 new addresses not previously in the Census Bureau’s rolls, state demographer Susan Brower said Thursday. That could be due to new construction.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.