BOSTON — If this basketball thing doesn't work out for Brad Stevens, he already has a backup plan in mind.
The Boston Celtics coach joked on Wednesday that he's hoping to capitalize on his resemblance to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.
"I can get a job with 'Saturday Night Live,'" Stevens said. "That's my goal."
An Indiana native who coached at Butler in Indianapolis, Stevens was the youngest coach in the NBA when he was hired at the age of 36 to take over the Celtics in 2013. He says he is a fan of the 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana, mayor, who would be the youngest president in U.S. history.
