BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sprained his right knee in the second quarter Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers and was declared out for the rest of the game.
Irving had 14 points in 14 minutes before leaving the game.
The Celtics led 74-53 at the half.
Irving appeared to injure himself with about five minutes left in the second quarter while weaving through traffic on defense.
More From Sports
Wolves
Noah has season-best night, leading Grizzlies past Pelicans
Joakim Noah had season highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the new-look Memphis Grizzlies to a 99-90 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
Wild
Hoffman scores in OT, Panthers beat Capitals 5-4
Roberto Luongo doesn't want to think about the long climb the Florida Panthers would have to make get to the playoffs.
Gophers
No. 15 Purdue beats 'Huskers 81-62 for 8th straight win
Carsen Edwards scored 27 points and Grady Eifert added a season-high 16 as No. 15 Purdue rebounded from a lackluster first half Saturday night to pull away for an 81-62 victory over Nebraska.
Wolves
Wizards beat Bulls 134-125 in 1st meeting since trade
Bradley Beal scored 31 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 134-125 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams since they swapped three forwards in a multiplayer trade.
Wolves
Gasol pitches in, Raptors send Knicks to 16th loss in row
Marc Gasol had seven points and six rebounds in his Toronto debut and the Raptors sent the New York Knicks to their 16th straight loss, 104-99 Saturday night.
