Her touring will go on. Pop diva Celine Dion, who has been ensconced in Las Vegas for years, is undertaking her first tour in a decade, with a Nov. 1 concert at Target Center on the schedule.

The Canadian superstar last performed in the Twin Cities in 2008 at Target Center. She has done a residency in Las Vegas for 16 years. She’ll return to the road for her Courage World Tour starting Sept. 18 on her home turf in Quebec City.

Tickets, priced from $49.50 to $229.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 12 at Target Center box office and targetcenter.com. Online orders will come with a copy of Dion’s new English-language CD, due this fall.

A ticket presale for American Express cardholders will begin at 10 a.m. April 8