Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn, who grew up in Burnsville, announced her engagement to NHL All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban. Vonn, 34, is a four-time World Cup champion.

The engagement announcement came Friday in a Vogue magazine article where Vonn said, “Right off the bat, I knew he was different. But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

Subban, 30, proposed last month at the couple’s Los Angeles home, according to Vogue, with an emerald ring; green is Vonn’s favorite color and it’s his birthstone.

Vonn, born Lindsey Kildow, married skier Thomas Vonn in 2007, and they divorced four years later. She also dated Tiger Woods for two years. Vonn and Subban met in 2017 at the Nickelodeon sports show and began dating at the end of the year. They went public at the CMT awards the following year and are now in the process of moving to New Jersey in preparation for Subban’s season with the Devils. The Devils tweeted: “Looks like @PKSubban1 did sign @LindseyVonn long term! Congrats on the engagement!”

Special prosecutor chosen for Jussie case

Former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb was sworn in Friday as a special prosecutor to investigate the entire Jussie Smollett case, from the former “Empire” actor’s claims that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack to prosecutors’ sudden decision to drop charges that he had faked the assault. In June, Cook County Judge Michael Toomin ruled that irregularities in the case warranted a special prosecutor. Webb, a former U.S. attorney for the Chicago area, is one of the city’s most distinguished trial lawyers in private practice, having handled a long list of high-profile clients and acted as special prosecutor on five other occasions.

Chappelle will have benefit for Dayton

Comedian Dave Chappelle plans to host a special block party and benefit concert in Ohio for those affected by the recent mass shooting. Chappelle will be among national and local entertainers planned for the main stage at the “Gem City Shine” event in Dayton on Sunday. The city of Dayton along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce are helping organize the tribute. The organizers say the event will be an effort to “reclaim” the entertainment district after 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage in front of Ned Peppers that killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4. Chappelle, a resident of nearby Yellow Springs, urges attendees to “live in the moment” by enjoying the experience live rather than recording it on their cellphones.

News Services





