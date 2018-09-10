Sept. 16: Actress-singer Janis Paige ("Please Don't Eat The Daisies") is 96. Actor George Chakiris ("West Side Story") is 86. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 74. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 70. Actress Susan Ruttan ("L.A. Law") is 70. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 69. Singer David Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers is 68. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 65. Actor Christopher Rich ("Reba," ''Murphy Brown") is 65. TV weatherman Mark McEwen is 64. Illusionist David Copperfield is 62. Actress Jennifer Tilly is 60. Singer Richard Marx is 55. Comedian Molly Shannon is 54. Singer Marc Anthony is 50. Comedian Amy Poehler is 47. Singer Musiq is 41. Rapper Flo Rida is 39. Actress Alexis Bledel ("Gilmore Girls") is 37. Actress Sabrina Bryan ("The Cheetah Girls") is 34. Actress Madeline Zima ("The Nanny") is 33. Actor Ian Harding ("Pretty Little Liars") is 32. Actress Kyla Pratt ("Fat Albert,'" "Dr. Doolittle") is 32. Singer Teddy Geiger is 30. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 26.

Sept. 17: Singer LaMonte McLemore of the Fifth Dimension is 83. Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 70. Actress Elvira is 67. Comedian Rita Rudner is 65. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (Elmo on "Sesame Street") is 58. Actor-director Paul Feig is 56. Director Baz Luhrmann ("Moulin Rouge") is 56. Singer BeBe Winans is 56. Actor Kyle Chandler ("Early Edition") is 53. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 52. Actor Malik Yoba is 51. Singer Anastacia is 50. Vocalist Keith Flint of Prodigy is 49. Actor Matthew Settle ("Gossip Girl") is 49. Rapper Vinnie of Naughty By Nature is 48. Actor Bobby Lee ("MADtv," ''Harold and Kumar" films) is 47. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 45. Singer-actress Nona Gaye ("The Matrix" films) is 44. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 39. Actor Billy Miller ("General Hospital") is 39. Actress Danielle Brooks ("Orange Is the New Black") is 29. Actress Denyse Tontz ("All My Children," ''Big Time Rush") is 24.

Sept. 18: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 84. Actor Robert Blake is 85. Actor Fred Willard is 85. Actor Eddie Jones ("Lois and Clark," ''The Invisible Man" is 84. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 78. Actress Beth Grant ("The Mindy Project," ''No Country for Old Men") is 69. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 69. Actress Anna Deavere Smith is 68. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 57. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 56. Actress Holly Robinson Peete is 54. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 51. Actress and talk-show host Aisha Tyler is 48. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 47. Actor James Marsden ("The Notebook," ''Ally McBeal") is 45. Actress Emily Rutherfurd ("The New Adventures of Old Christine") is 44. Actor Travis Schuldt ("Scrubs") is 44. Rapper Xzibit is 44. Comedian Jason Sudeikis is 43. Actor Barrett Foa ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 41. TV personality Sara Haines ("Good Morning America," ''The View," ''Today" show) is 41. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter ("Party of Five") are 25. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger ("Midnight Sun") is 25. Country singer Tae Dye of Maddie and Tae is 23.

Sept. 19: "Inside the Actor's Studio" host James Lipton is 92. Actress Rosemary Harris is 91. Actor David McCallum ("The Man From U.N.C.L.E.") is 85. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 78. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 78. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 78. Singer Freda Payne is 76. Singer David Bromberg is 73. Actor Randolph Mantooth ("Emergency") is 73. Guitarist Lol Creme of 10cc is 71. Actor Jeremy Irons is 70. Actress-model Twiggy Lawson is 69. TV personality Joan Lunden is 68. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 66. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 63. Musician Lita Ford is 60. Director Kevin Hooks is 60. Actress Carolyn McCormick ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit") is 59. TV chef Mario Batali is 58. Comedian Cheri Oteri ("Saturday Night Live") is 56. Country singer Jeff Bates is 55. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 54. News anchor Soledad O'Brien is 52. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 49. Actor Victor Williams ("The Affair," ''King of Queens") is 48. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 45. Comedian-talk-show host Jimmy Fallon is 44. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse ("Red Hot and Green," ''Trading Spaces") is 42. Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney ("Days of Our Lives," ''The Biggest Loser") is 42. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 38. Actor Columbus Short ("Scandal") is 36. Rapper Eamon is 35.

Sept. 20: Actress Sophia Loren is 84. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 70. Actress Betsy Brantley ("Deep Impact") is 63. Actor Gary Cole is 62. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 54. Actress Kristen Johnston ("3rd Rock From the Sun") is 51. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 51. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 50. Actress Enuka Okuma ("Rookie Blue") is 46. Singer The Dream is 41. Actor Charlie Weber ("How to Get Away With Murder") is 40. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 39. Rapper Yung Joc is 36. Malachi Kirby (2016's "Roots") is 29.

Sept. 21: Author-comedian Fanny Flagg is 77. Author Stephen King is 71. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 71. Actor Bill Murray is 68. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 61. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier ("Full House") is 59. Actor David James Elliott ("JAG") is 58. Actress Nancy Travis is 57. Actor Rob Morrow is 56. Actress Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") is 53. Country singer Faith Hill is 51. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Actress-talk-show host Ricki Lake is 50. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 50. Actor Rob Benedict ("Supernatural," ''Felicity") is 48. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," ''In the House") is 47. Actor Luke Wilson is 47. Actor Paulo Costanzo ("Royal Pains," ''Joey") is 40. TV personality Nicole Richie ("The Simple Life") is 37. Actress Maggie Grace ("Lost") is 35. Actor Joseph Mazzello ("Simon Birch") is 35. Rapper Wale is 34. Actor Ryan Guzman ("Heroes Reborn," ''Pretty Little Liars") is 31. Actors Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino ("7th Heaven") are 20.

Sept. 22: Actor Paul Le Mat ("American Graffiti") is 73. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 67. Actress Shari Belafonte is 64. Singer Debby Boone is 62. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 62. Singer Nick Cave is 61. Singer Johnette Napolitano of Concrete Blonde is 61. Singer Joan Jett is 60. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 60. Actor Scott Baio is 58. Actress Catherine Oxenberg ("Dynasty") is 57. Actress Bonnie Hunt is 57. Actor Rob Stone ("Mr. Belvedere") is 56. Actor Dan Bucatinsky ("24: Legacy") is 53. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 48. Rapper Mystikal is 48. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 47. Actor James Hillier ("The Crown") is 45. Actress Daniella Alonso ("Revolution," ''Friday Night Lights") is 40. Actress Katie Lowes ("Scandal") is 36. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 35. Actress Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black") is 33. Actor Tom Felton ("Harry Potter" films) is 31.