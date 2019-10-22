LOS ANGELES — RuPaul is giving a dozen celebrities the chance to get drag makeovers for charity and bragging rights.
VH1 said Tuesday that "RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race" will air as a limited series next year.
Each of the four episodes will feature a trio of stars competing for best drag transformation.
They'll be helped by past contestants from the Emmy-winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" and his all-star series, including winners Monet X Change, Bob the Drag Queen and Trixie Mattel.
In a statement, RuPaul says doing drag doesn't change who you are, it reveals it.
The celebrity contestants, whose prize money will be donated to a charity they pick, have yet to be announced.
