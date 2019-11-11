– After two years of playing the equivalent of law firm Whac-A-Mole, Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres have raised the stakes in what had been a behind-the-scenes battle with obscure internet companies that peddle beauty products with fabricated endorsements.

Frustrated by the fact that as soon as one site gets taken down, another pops up in its place, the stars went public with their fight, filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week. They are suing over false advertising and the unauthorized use of their names and likenesses to endorse products.

Because DeGeneres and Bullock do not know for sure who is behind the fraud, the defendants are identified as John Does Nos. 1 through 100.

"These companies change names frequently, merge in and out of entities formed in states that allow for secrecy, operate websites that pop up and disappear overnight and generally do everything possible to 'stay one step ahead of the sheriff,' " the complaint said. The actresses' lawyers can now issue subpoenas to uncover the players.

The lawsuit shines a light on so-called celebrity endorsement theft, which has become a problem for Hollywood in the digital age. It relies on exploiting loopholes in a fast-growing area of advertising known as affiliate marketing.

Affiliate marketing largely involves two online entities: merchants and publishers. Merchants (anyone with something to sell) pay publishers (including bloggers and YouTube influencers) to create ads or links that drive consumers to point-of-sale websites.

Bullock

Most participants are aboveboard. But others are not, and they are the target of the lawsuit.

A common trick involves posting a real image — Bullock appearing on NBC's "Today" show to promote a film, to use one example from her lawsuit — that has been doctored to become an endorsement: "Sandra Bullock Talks About Her New Skin Care Line." (She has never had a skin care line.)

An accompanying link leads to a site selling the celebrity's supposed products.

"The celebrity endorsement-theft business model is based on a scheme to trick consumers into disclosing their credit card and/or debit card information in order to enroll them in costly programs with undisclosed, or poorly disclosed, recurring charges," Bullock and DeGeneres said in the complaint.

Female celebrities over 40 whom the public considers trustworthy — among them, Oprah Winfrey, Sally Field and Kelly Ripa — are the most frequent targets of endorsement theft. Male stars like Denzel Washington also fall victim.

Because many affiliate marketing networks are multilayered and purposefully obscured, "it's hard to track down the perpetrators of this kind of fraud," said Susan Grant, director of consumer protection and privacy at the Consumer Federation of America. "All of this subterfuge is necessary in order to extend the scam for as long as possible."