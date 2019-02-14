James Dayton, principal of the Minneapolis architecture firm James Dayton Design, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 53.

Dayton was among the Twin Cities’ most sought-after architects and received the American Institute of Architects Young Architect Award in 2006. His firm’s best-known local projects include the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis’ Mill District, the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, and ebullient, modern addition to the historic Westminster Presbyterian Church on Nicollet Mall.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Dayton’s design career began with window displays he created for his family’s department store back in high school (founder George Draper Dayton was his great-great grandfather). After receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture, Dayton spent five years working for Frank Gehry in Santa Monica before returning to Minnesota and launching his namesake firm in 1997.

Whether working in copper, weathering steel, glass, wood, or zinc, Dayton developed a reputation for designing buildings that felt fresh as well as timeless, creating spaces filled with light and whimsical details.

The firm also designed several notable Minneapolis residential buildings, including the Bookmen Lofts and Bookmen Stacks, as well as restaurants such as the Bachelor Farmer and Restaurant Alma.